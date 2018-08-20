Mcebo Dlamini expects Ramaphosa response on #FeesMustFall student amnesty

Dlamini walked from Johannesburg to the Union Buildings to hand over a memorandum on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG – Student activist Mcebo Dlamini says that he expects answers from President Cyril Ramaphosa this week regarding his request for amnesty for students convicted of offences committed during the Fees Must Fall campaign.

Dlamini walked from Johannesburg to the Union Buildings to hand over a memorandum on Friday.

This came just days after student activist Bonginkosi Khanyile was convicted of public violence.

Dlamini says that while the destruction of property during protests is unacceptable, the convictions are destroying the future of young people.

“And also just to remind the president that he was an activist himself, so, he must have understood what normally happens when people are engaged on protests.”

(Leeto M Khoza)