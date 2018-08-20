Man found shot dead in car in Claremont
Paramedics arrived on the scene just before midnight on Sunday and found the victim in a car park on Rose Street.
JOHANNESBURG - A man has been shot dead in Claremont, western Johannesburg.
He'd been shot multiple times.
ER24'S Russel Meiring said: “Paramedics arrived on the scene to find the local authorities already in attendance. They found the body of the man lying in the middle of the lot, we assessed the man and found that he had sustained numerous gunshot wounds and showed no signs of life. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead.”
