[LISTEN] While CT's dam levels recover, taps run dry in other areas in SA

| Pippa Hudson gets an update on the Western Cape drought from Deon Smit, Founder of South African Water Warriors.

Cape Talk's Pippa Hudson speaks to Deon Smit, Founder of South African Water Warriors, about the Western Cape drought.

While Cape Town's dam levels are recovering, other areas in the country are experiencing drought.

Smit has been the main driver behind getting drinking water to places where they have essentially run out of tap water.

He says in the past week, they have dropped off litres of water in Hankey in the Eastern Cape where there's no access to drinking water.

In the coming week, they will be heading to Patensie in the Gamtoos Valley where the taps are also dry.

