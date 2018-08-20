[LISTEN] While CT's dam levels recover, taps run dry in other areas in SA
CapeTalk | Pippa Hudson gets an update on the Western Cape drought from Deon Smit, Founder of South African Water Warriors.
Cape Talk's Pippa Hudson speaks to Deon Smit, Founder of South African Water Warriors, about the Western Cape drought.
While Cape Town's dam levels are recovering, other areas in the country are experiencing drought.
Smit has been the main driver behind getting drinking water to places where they have essentially run out of tap water.
He says in the past week, they have dropped off litres of water in Hankey in the Eastern Cape where there's no access to drinking water.
In the coming week, they will be heading to Patensie in the Gamtoos Valley where the taps are also dry.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] #StateCapture: ‘The Scorpions could be closed too easily’
-
[LISTEN] Why it's offensive to tell black people that they speak 'good English'
-
[LISTEN] Msimanga sets sights on being Gauteng premier
-
[LISTEN] #FakeCops: How to spot a legit SAPS roadblock
-
[LISTEN] Popo Molefe: Situation at Transnet is bad
-
[LISTEN] National Lottery Commission reacts to NPO’s fraud claims
-
[PODCAST] #PitchsidePodcast: TUT beat NWU to help UJ go joint-top
-
[LISTEN] Adriaan Vlok: I'm stunned by paedophile claims against Magnus Malan
-
[LISTEN] ‘Marikana police cannot be charged with murder’
-
[LISTEN] Presidency to seek legal fees refund from Zuma?
-
[LISTEN] City of CT clears air on CBD parking fees
-
[LISTEN] Author Gavin Evans on allegations in Mark Minnie's book
-
[LISTEN] Kodwa: ANC emphatically against mining sector retrenchments
-
[LISTEN] 'SA's current economic woes down to years of maladministration'
-
[LISTEN] ‘Ma Sobukwe's margin in the history books cannot be erased’
-
[LISTEN] What’s the psychology of unemployment?
-
[LISTEN] Should petting zoos be banned in SA?
-
[LISTEN] ANC accuses DA-led Tshwane metro of corruption
-
[LISTEN] Jacques Pauw: Minnie could have written suicide note under duress
-
[LISTEN] 'No verse in the Quran that says women should cover their faces'
-
[LISTEN] SAIRR: AfriForum correct on farm expropriation list
-
[LISTEN] How the City of Joburg is dealing with CBD muggings
-
[LISTEN] ‘DA in real trouble over Mashaba & Zille tweets’
-
[LISTEN] Author reveals details of research on Steinhoff scandal
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.