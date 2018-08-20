[LISTEN] #StateCapture: ‘The Scorpions could be closed too easily’

Shimoney Regter | Bongani Bingwa speaks to advocate Paul Hoffman and James Grant, an advocate of the High Court of South Africa, about the Zondo commision of inquiry into state capture.

CAPE TOWN – Does South Africa need another unit like the Scorpions to fight crime and corruption?

The Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture got underway on Monday.

Advocate Paul Hoffman has weighed in on crimefighting institutions in South Africa. He made the comments during an interview in Talk Radio 702, on the possible outcomes of the commission into state capture.

“The punishment of the corrupt really ground to a halt during the Zuma years. The big question around Zondo is whether they’ll identify inappropriate cadre deployment, which is illegal, as a cause of state capture, and will they make recommendations that will see the formation of the establishment of a proper chapter 9 integrity commission which does the work the Scorpions used to do, but with security of tenure of office. They (the Scorpions) could be closed too easily.”

