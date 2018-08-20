[LISTEN] Police union raises alarm after cop killings in CT

CapeTalk | CapeTalk Pippa Hudson interviewed Mpho Kwinika, the South African Policing Union president.

CAPE TOWN – “We’re starting to institutionalise the killing of police officers. We’re looking at it as a norm. It is allowed to happen, and it should not be this way… everybody has a right to life. Police officials are part of society,” said South African Police Union president Mpho Kwinika, during an interview on CapeTalk.

Police killings are back in the spotlight after the murders of two cops in the Mother City. In the space of just 24 hours, the two off-duty constables were shot dead during separate incidents in Delft and Khayelitsha on Friday.

Kwinika says the killing of police is gradually becoming a norm in South Africa. He’s warned the killings affect the police service and could affect service delivery to citizens in the long run.

Listen to the audio above for more.