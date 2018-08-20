[LISTEN] Police union raises alarm after cop killings in CT

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
Go

[LISTEN] Police union raises alarm after cop killings in CT

| CapeTalk Pippa Hudson interviewed Mpho Kwinika, the South African Policing Union president.

CAPE TOWN – “We’re starting to institutionalise the killing of police officers. We’re looking at it as a norm. It is allowed to happen, and it should not be this way… everybody has a right to life. Police officials are part of society,” said South African Police Union president Mpho Kwinika, during an interview on CapeTalk.

Police killings are back in the spotlight after the murders of two cops in the Mother City. In the space of just 24 hours, the two off-duty constables were shot dead during separate incidents in Delft and Khayelitsha on Friday.

Kwinika says the killing of police is gradually becoming a norm in South Africa. He’s warned the killings affect the police service and could affect service delivery to citizens in the long run.

Listen to the audio above for more.

More in Multimedia

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA