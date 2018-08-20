[LISTEN] Msimanga sets sights on being Gauteng premier

Radio 702 | Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga talks to Bongani Bingwa about his plans for Gauteng should he become the next premier.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance has expressed confidence in Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga’s leadership qualities after announcing him as the party’s candidate for Gauteng premier ahead of next year’s general elections.

Msimanga's selection as the official opposition’s Gauteng candidate comes following interviews with a selection panel almost a month ago.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa on 702's Morning Breakfast show, Msimanga says he won’t leave his post as the Tshwane mayor as he still has a lot to do before leaving the office.

He says his focus is to fight corruption and help speed up service delivery in the province which has been plagued by a series of protests.

Listen to the audio for more.