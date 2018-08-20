[LISTEN] Msimanga sets sights on being Gauteng premier
Radio 702 | Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga talks to Bongani Bingwa about his plans for Gauteng should he become the next premier.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance has expressed confidence in Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga’s leadership qualities after announcing him as the party’s candidate for Gauteng premier ahead of next year’s general elections.
Msimanga's selection as the official opposition’s Gauteng candidate comes following interviews with a selection panel almost a month ago.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa on 702's Morning Breakfast show, Msimanga says he won’t leave his post as the Tshwane mayor as he still has a lot to do before leaving the office.
He says his focus is to fight corruption and help speed up service delivery in the province which has been plagued by a series of protests.
Listen to the audio for more.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] #StateCapture: ‘The Scorpions could be closed too easily’
-
[LISTEN] Why it's offensive to tell black people that they speak 'good English'
-
[LISTEN] #FakeCops: How to spot a legit SAPS roadblock
-
[LISTEN] Popo Molefe: Situation at Transnet is bad
-
[LISTEN] National Lottery Commission reacts to NPO’s fraud claims
-
[PODCAST] #PitchsidePodcast: TUT beat NWU to help UJ go joint-top
-
[LISTEN] Adriaan Vlok: I'm stunned by paedophile claims against Magnus Malan
-
[LISTEN] ‘Marikana police cannot be charged with murder’
-
[LISTEN] Presidency to seek legal fees refund from Zuma?
-
[LISTEN] City of CT clears air on CBD parking fees
-
[LISTEN] Author Gavin Evans on allegations in Mark Minnie's book
-
[LISTEN] Kodwa: ANC emphatically against mining sector retrenchments
-
[LISTEN] 'SA's current economic woes down to years of maladministration'
-
[LISTEN] ‘Ma Sobukwe's margin in the history books cannot be erased’
-
[LISTEN] What’s the psychology of unemployment?
-
[LISTEN] Should petting zoos be banned in SA?
-
[LISTEN] ANC accuses DA-led Tshwane metro of corruption
-
[LISTEN] Jacques Pauw: Minnie could have written suicide note under duress
-
[LISTEN] 'No verse in the Quran that says women should cover their faces'
-
[LISTEN] SAIRR: AfriForum correct on farm expropriation list
-
[LISTEN] How the City of Joburg is dealing with CBD muggings
-
[LISTEN] ‘DA in real trouble over Mashaba & Zille tweets’
-
[LISTEN] Author reveals details of research on Steinhoff scandal
-
[LISTEN] Why the rand is going down, down, down…
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.