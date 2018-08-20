[LISTEN] How to avoid self-sabotage

Radio 702 | Psychologist and teacher Yasmeen Engelbrecht says suppressing parts of yourself that you do not like will eventually lead to them "exploding" and sabotaging your life.

JOHANNESBURG – Psychologist and teacher Yasmeen Engelbrecht says getting what you want starts will self-love and that means accepting your flaws as they are.

Engelbrecht says suppressing parts of yourself that you do not like will eventually lead to them "exploding" and sabotaging your life.

“Ego psychology says every person has about 14 personalities running around with them, such as an inner child. And the work is on digging hard to find out about the other parts we may be ignoring… So in terms of sabotage, you need to be aware of parts that could sabotage you; if you’re engaging and loving these parts, chances of them sabotaging you are less.”

