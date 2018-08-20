[LISTEN] Family of 4 to pay almost R3K for basic food items

Radio 702 | A study conducted by the Bureau for Food and Agricultural Policy (BFAP) reveals that a family of four can expect to pay about R3,000 for 29 of the cheapest food items.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans will have to brace themselves for more food hikes as the rand continues to drop.

BFAP food price specialist Marlene Louw says: "Our thrifty basket comprises of 29 food items which include things like maize meal, brown bread, beef mince and chicken pieces. If you are a family of four, you will be paying more than R2,750 for that food basket."

