KZN Saftu calls on govt to drop charges against Fees Must Fall activists

A number of students are facing charges of public violence and destruction of property during protests which started in 2015.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Federation of Trade Union (Saftu) in KwaZulu-Natal is calling on government to drop all charges against Fees Must Fall activists.

Student leader Mcebo Dlamini is appearing in court on Monday on similar charges.

He marched from Wits University to the Union Buildings on Friday to deliver a letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa asking for all student activists to be granted amnesty.

The union's Moses Mausoe says: “They were hundreds and thousands of students, there were no marching permits or for any group of gathering there must be a permit, so it means all the students in this country have committed a crime.

“Therefore, the government is singled him out and this is an inconsistency .”

