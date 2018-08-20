KZN Saftu calls on govt to drop charges against Fees Must Fall activists

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
Go

KZN Saftu calls on govt to drop charges against Fees Must Fall activists

A number of students are facing charges of public violence and destruction of property during protests which started in 2015.

FILE: #FeesMustFall demonstrators protest outside the University of Pretoria. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.
FILE: #FeesMustFall demonstrators protest outside the University of Pretoria. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Federation of Trade Union (Saftu) in KwaZulu-Natal is calling on government to drop all charges against Fees Must Fall activists.

A number of students are facing charges of public violence and destruction of property during protests which started in 2015.

Student leader Mcebo Dlamini is appearing in court on Monday on similar charges.

He marched from Wits University to the Union Buildings on Friday to deliver a letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa asking for all student activists to be granted amnesty.

The union's Moses Mausoe says: “They were hundreds and thousands of students, there were no marching permits or for any group of gathering there must be a permit, so it means all the students in this country have committed a crime.

“Therefore, the government is singled him out and this is an inconsistency .”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA