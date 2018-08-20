'Kofi Annan’s legacy will never be forgotten'
The 80-year-old continuously condemned genocides and was part of numerous attempts to mediate in war-torn countries across the world.
NEW YORK - Kofi Annan is being remembered as a top diplomat.
He passed away at the weekend. He was 80.
The former UN secretary general, who was the first black African to lead the world body, served for two terms.
He also won the Nobel Peace Prize. Annan later served as the UN special envoy for Syria, leading efforts to find a peaceful solution to the conflict. The 80-year-old continuously condemned genocides and was part of numerous attempts to mediate in war-torn countries across the world.
Oscar-winning actor Forest Whitaker says that Annan’s legacy will never be forgotten, adding that the world has lost a great man who was an advocate of the most vulnerable populations.
David Beckham, who was asked by Annan to become a Unicef ambassador in 2005, says he was a champion for peace and committed to improving the lives of others.
Singer Annie Lennox has remembered Annan as a special man with compassionate human values who will be appreciated as exemplary for many years to come.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in World
-
Brazil sends troops after clashes at Venezuela border
-
‘I thought I'd never get out alive’ – Muslim director who interviewed neo-Nazis
-
Pakistan PM Khan calls for austerity; wants bullet-proof cars sold
-
Trade war puts new strains on America Inc's factories in China
-
Korean families separated by war to reunite briefly after 65 years
-
Crop-munching armyworm could threaten millions of farmers in Asia
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.