'Kofi Annan’s legacy will never be forgotten'

NEW YORK - Kofi Annan is being remembered as a top diplomat.

He passed away at the weekend. He was 80.

The former UN secretary general, who was the first black African to lead the world body, served for two terms.

He also won the Nobel Peace Prize. Annan later served as the UN special envoy for Syria, leading efforts to find a peaceful solution to the conflict. The 80-year-old continuously condemned genocides and was part of numerous attempts to mediate in war-torn countries across the world.

Oscar-winning actor Forest Whitaker says that Annan’s legacy will never be forgotten, adding that the world has lost a great man who was an advocate of the most vulnerable populations.

David Beckham, who was asked by Annan to become a Unicef ambassador in 2005, says he was a champion for peace and committed to improving the lives of others.

Singer Annie Lennox has remembered Annan as a special man with compassionate human values who will be appreciated as exemplary for many years to come.

