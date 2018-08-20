Khayelitsha residents march against attacks at schools

Residents are demanding the immediate deployment of security following a spate of burglaries and a recent shooting at a Khayelitsha high school.

CAPE TOWN - A group of Khayelitsha residents has gathered in Keizergracht Street in the Cape Town's CBD to highlight a spike in attacks at schools in the area.

They say gangs are holding learning facilities hostage.

Leaders are handing over a memorandum to Western Cape Premier Helen Zille with a list of safety and security demands.

The Khayelitsha Development Forum's Thandi Msuthu says most of the schools in the area are closed on Monday.

“The purpose of this march is because of all of this… There are a lot of burglaries that have happened in Khayelitsha schools and there are teachers who have been robbed during the day on their way to work. Another teacher was shot in the arm… We don’t have the security.”