Jonas, Mentor set to give testimony on day one of Zondo state capture inquiry
The commission has been tasked with unravelling the full extent of corruption at state organs and allegations that Zuma used his position to secure deals for the Guptas and his son Duduzane, in return for money.
JOHANNESBURG – The judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture will officially begin on Monday morning where claims of abuse of power by senior government officials and former President Jacob Zuma’s involvement with the Guptas will be laid bare.
The commission will be chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.
In 2016, former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela released a damning report exposing corruption at state-owned entities including Eskom, Transnet and South African Airways.
Some of the first witnesses expected to give testimony on day one of the hearings are former deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas and former ANC member Vytjie Mentor.
The pair were among the first senior government officials to blow the whistle on state capture claims.
Mentor and Jonas both claim they were offered ministerial positions by the Gupta family.
The Sunday Times reported that Zuma has been asked to give evidence in person at the inquiry about the alleged corrupt relationship with members of the controversial family.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
