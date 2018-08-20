#FeesMustFall activists call on civil society to help get amnesty for students
Student leader Mcebo Dlamini is facing charges of public violence and damage to property following Fees Must Fall protests in 2015 and 2016.
JOHANNESBURG - Activists involved in the Fees Must Fall movement say they will be calling on civil society to join them in calls for charges against student leaders to be dropped.
Student leader Mcebo Dlamini is facing charges of public violence and damage to property following Fees Must Fall protests in 2015 and 2016.
Dlamini's court case was postponed on Monday because he arrived late, which violated rules of his parole.
He will also learn later this week whether charges against the protest activists will be dropped following his walk to the Union Buildings last week to hand over a request to the Presidency for immunity.
Student activist Fasiha Hassan said: “There’s a need for civil society to get involved in the call for amnesty of the students, that’s something we’re working on on many different levels. We hope that more trade unions will do the same.”
Hassan says she expects the charges to be dropped.
“How do you go to court appearance after studying and failing a test ... we are confident that at the end of this process, we will have the charges dropped.”
