FeesMustFall activist Mcebo Dlamini's court case postponed

Dlamini appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate Court on Monday on charges of public violence and damage to property during the Fees Must Fall protests in 2015 and 2016.

JOHANNESBURG - Student activist Mcebo Dlamini's court case has been postponed to 3 September.

He arrived late for his court case and will now face a hearing for violating his bail conditions.

The student leader marched to the Union Buildings last week to deliver a letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa requesting all Fees Must Fall activists be granted amnesty.

Student leader Fasiha Hassan said: “All of these court cases are holding students in limbo and they are unable to continue with the import of their lives. There’s a much bigger argument here to be made on what these court cases actually do to the psychology of the person, who all they really fought for was free education.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)