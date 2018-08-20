Eskom is govt's biggest spender at over R75bn - report
Eskom’s capital expenditure for 2017 was R75.5 billion which is three times more than the second biggest spender, Transnet, at R25 billion.
PRETORIA - Stats SA has found Eskom was the biggest contributor among state-owned entities to capital expenditure in 2017 having spent more than R75 billion.
Statistician General Risenga Maluleke released the 2017 capital expenditure by the public sector report in Pretoria on Monday.
It shows that government spending has declined for the first time since 2010.
Maluleke says this increase was driven by spending on big projects.
“Eskom indicates to us that the R75.7 billion was largely being driven by the Kusile [Power Station] and the nationwide new electricity distribution programmes.”
Overall, government capital expenditure declined by 4% in 2017, to R271 billion because of the slowdown in the economy.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
