EC & WC pupils to engage with US astronaut Don Thomas
[LISTEN] Family of 4 to pay almost R3K for basic food items
SANParks reaches halfway mark in translocating SA wildlife into Mozambique
#FeesMustFall activists call on civil society to help get amnesty for students
[LISTEN] Police union raises alarm after cop killings in CT
Spanish police treat attempted knife attack as terrorist act
EC & WC pupils to engage with US astronaut Don Thomas
US astronaut Don Thomas is set to embark on the Living Maths Space Tour, rolled out to seven schools in these provinces next month.
CAPE TOWN - Learners in the Eastern and Western Cape will get a personal account of what space exploration is all about.
US astronaut Don Thomas is set to embark on the Living Maths Space Tour, rolled out to seven schools in these provinces next month.
Living Maths is a STEM-based enrichment programme aimed at stimulating interest in science and mathematics amongst learners.
STEM is the acronym of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. The initiative also encourages learners to take these subjects until grade 12.
Living Maths' Steve Sherman says towns that will be visited, include Cape Town, Franschhoek, Port Elizabeth and George.
“We found that the best way to get kids enthusiastic about maths and science is to bring out a real astronaut get to them to talk about what it’s like to travel to space. And the kids get to interact with them and ask them questions.”
