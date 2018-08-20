Dumisani Masilela murder: Sixth suspect to appear in court

The other five suspects will go on trial in the high court in Pretoria in October.

JOHANNESBURG – A sixth and final suspect arrested in connection with the murder of actor Dumisani Masilela is expected to appear in the Benoni magistrates court on Monday morning.

He was arrested on the East Rand on Friday.

Masilela was shot dead during a hijacking in Tembisa last year.

The police's Mathapelo Peters says: “The provincial commissioner of police in Gauteng, Lieutenant Deliwe de Lange has commended the intelligence-led multi-disciplinary team of investigators for their tireless effort in making sure that all six suspects are rounded up and are arrested.”

