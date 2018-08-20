Democracy is on trial in Zimbabwe - Chamisa
Nelson Chamisa insists he beat Emmerson Mnangagwa in the July election and that the results were rigged to give his rival victory.
HARARE - Nelson Chamisa says democracy is on trial in Zimbabwe.
The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance leader was speaking at a press conference ahead of a court challenge to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s victory in last month’s presidential polls.
Chamisa has called for three days of prayer and fasting ahead of Wednesday’s Constitutional Court challenge.
He says he has a strong case and he called on President Mnangagwa to accept defeat.
Mnangagwa says the polls were credible, free and fair.
Chamisa told reporters on Monday that change is coming and that he will be the next president of Zimbabwe.
He called on the regional SADC bloc to help negotiate what he called a respectable exit for Mnangagwa.
