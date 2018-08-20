DA starts process to find De Lille’s replacement

It follows discussions by the party's top brass over the weekend as to how it will go about replacing Patricia de Lille.

CAPE TOWN - The race to become Cape Town's next mayor has officially started.

The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Federal Executive has on Monday issued a call for nominations and applications.

It follows discussions by the party's top brass over the weekend as to how it will go about replacing Mayor Patricia de Lille.

The party's been embroiled in an ugly public spat with De Lille for almost a year, over claims of impropriety, which the DA has decided it will no longer pursue.

Two weeks ago, De Lille and the DA announced they will be setting aside their differences.

De Lille will hand back the mayoral chain at the end of October. And the DA will no longer pursue disciplinary steps against her to prove claims of alleged misconduct.

Interested candidates who have been the party members for at least five years, will from Monday, be allowed to apply for her job.

DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi said: “The process will all be done and completed by the end of September so that there’s sufficient time for a seamless transition and handover.”

A screening committee will peruse the applications before a selection panel, comprising largely of Federal Executive members, will interview candidates and decide on a preferred successor.

