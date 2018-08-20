DA's Msimanga vows to fight corruption if elected as Gauteng premier
Msimanga was selected as the official opposition’s Gauteng candidate following interviews with a selection panel almost a month ago.
JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga has already kicked off his campaign, promising to fight corruption and drug abuse, fix the police service and create jobs if he becomes the province’s first citizen.
He beat his opponents, including member of the provincial legislature Makashule Gana, the party’s deputy federal chairperson Refiloe Ntsekhe and Member of Parliament Ghaleb Cachalia.
The DA says that Gauteng will be a central battleground in the election campaign for next year’s general elections and believes Msimanga as the face of the campaign can help the party to win the province.
Msimanga has already listed his campaign promises.
“We want to fight corruption, fix SA Police Services, create a fair access to real and long-term jobs for the people of Gauteng, fight the scourge of drug abuse and speed up delivery of services.”
So, what happens to his responsibilities as the mayor of Tshwane?
“I’m not going to step down, I’m going to continue being the mayor.”
Msimanga will no doubt have his plate full with campaign commitments but he promises to strike a balance to ensure the people of Tshwane don’t suffer.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
