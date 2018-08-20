DA calls for more resources at Inanda Police Station

-
Afghanistan awaits Taliban response to truce offerWorld
-
Vytjie Mentor to testify at state capture inquiry on 27 AugustLocal
-
Ain’t no mountain too high: Botshabelo woman turns shack into beauty spaLifestyle
-
Khayelitsha residents march against attacks at schoolsLocal
-
Rene Roman’s killer gets 2 life sentencesLocal
-
Zarah Hector's murderers handed life in jailLocal
Popular Topics
-
Vytjie Mentor to testify at state capture inquiry on 27 AugustLocal
-
DA calls for more resources at Inanda Police StationPolitics
-
Ain’t no mountain too high: Botshabelo woman turns shack into beauty spaLifestyle
-
Khayelitsha residents march against attacks at schoolsLocal
-
Rene Roman’s killer gets 2 life sentencesLocal
-
Zarah Hector's murderers handed life in jailLocal
Popular Topics
-
Southern Kings name new sponsor, change of ownershipSport
-
Argentina call up four fresh faces for South Africa clashSport
-
England tormentor Johnson retires from all cricketSport
-
Hazard rules out Chelsea exit this monthSport
-
Publicity stunt: Indonesia leader gets lift from motorbike skitWorld
-
Troubled Bloemfontein Celtic sink Orlando PiratesSport
Popular Topics
-
[SPONSORED] Inspirational South Africans can drive economic progressLifestyle
-
Nicole Kidman donates $100k to Australia's struggling farmersLifestyle
-
'You’ve been our greatest source of inspiration'Lifestyle
-
Drake blasts Kanye WestLifestyle
-
2 Chainz marries longtime girlfriend Kesha WardLifestyle
-
Donald Glover's Atlanta dramaLifestyle
-
ProKid's widow: I've never met anyone with such grace and gratitudeLocal
-
ProKid described as a true family man who loved his momLocal
-
Kevin Hart: My wife gets prettier with ageLifestyle
-
DA calls for more resources at Inanda Police StationPolitics
-
DA starts process to find De Lille’s replacementPolitics
-
[LISTEN] Msimanga sets sights on being Gauteng premierPolitics
-
South Africans approve of Ramaphosa's leadership, survey findsPolitics
-
DA again clarifies position on BEEPolitics
-
DA's Msimanga vows to fight corruption if elected as Gauteng premierPolitics
-
[ANALYSIS] Kofi Annan: a complicated legacy of achievements and failuresOpinion
-
[OPINION] How the Orthodox Church in Ethiopia can play a role in reconciliationAfrica
-
[OPINION] Rethinking the Gender Pep TalkOpinion
-
[OPINION] We, the inhabitants of devious sanctuariesOpinion
-
[OPINION] The judiciary is the next frontier for land reformOpinion
-
[FACT CHECK] Does 1 doctor in SA treat 4,000 patients in public care?Local
Popular Topics
-
[MAP] Following the money: Cash-in-transit heists across SALocal
-
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
-
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
-
Budget Speech 2018
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
These countries are gaining the most by employing older workersBusiness
-
AngloGold swings back into H1 profit, Obuasi mine reboot on trackBusiness
-
Sasol FY profit drops as power outages hit productionBusiness
-
Deadline looms for 3 Transnet execs to give reasons to avoid suspensionBusiness
-
Rand opens weaker as global EM jitters persistBusiness
-
DA again clarifies position on BEEPolitics
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Mon
- 25°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 14°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 14°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 14°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 13°C
- 3°C
- Tue
- 13°C
- 1°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 12°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 12°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 13°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 13°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 9°C
DA calls for more resources at Inanda Police Station
According to the 2016/2017 crime statistics, there was a 13% increase in rape cases reported to the Inanda Police Station compared with the previous financial year.
JOHANNESBURG - There are calls for more resources at the Inanda Police Station in KwaZulu-Natal which recorded the highest number of rape cases in the country in the past year.
The Democratic Alliance’s shadow minister of police Zakhele Mbhele visited the area to conduct an oversight inspection.
According to the 2016/2017 crime statistics, there was a 13% increase in rape cases reported to the Inanda Police Station compared with the previous financial year.
Mbhele says that number could be much higher.
“We need a much higher number, better resourcing and capacitating of the FCS [ Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences] units which will investigate sexual offences so that every victim will see swift and quality police response. And then they will be able to have their cases driven through good investigation to conviction.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Timeline
More in Politics
-
Vytjie Mentor to testify at state capture inquiry on 27 August46 minutes ago
-
DA starts process to find De Lille’s replacement3 hours ago
-
[LISTEN] Msimanga sets sights on being Gauteng premier6 hours ago
-
South Africans approve of Ramaphosa's leadership, survey finds6 hours ago
-
DA again clarifies position on BEE9 hours ago
-
DA's Msimanga vows to fight corruption if elected as Gauteng premier10 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.