DA calls for more resources at Inanda Police Station

According to the 2016/2017 crime statistics, there was a 13% increase in rape cases reported to the Inanda Police Station compared with the previous financial year.

JOHANNESBURG - There are calls for more resources at the Inanda Police Station in KwaZulu-Natal which recorded the highest number of rape cases in the country in the past year.

The Democratic Alliance’s shadow minister of police Zakhele Mbhele visited the area to conduct an oversight inspection.

Mbhele says that number could be much higher.

“We need a much higher number, better resourcing and capacitating of the FCS [ Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences] units which will investigate sexual offences so that every victim will see swift and quality police response. And then they will be able to have their cases driven through good investigation to conviction.”

