DA again clarifies position on BEE

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has again tried to clarify its position on Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BEE).

It says its economic policy will focus on empowering black people, but it will rely less on race as a criteria. The party's national leaders met at its federal executive gathering at the weekend.

Earlier this month, some DA leaders made public their disagreement on the policy, with some claiming it was ditched.

The party says it unreservedly supports the goal of economically empowering black South Africans who are currently left out of the economy.

The party says that no policy can negate that race still remains a proxy for disadvantaged South Africans.

DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi explains: “Our alternative economic policy will be toward the goal of economically empowering black South Africans.”

Following public disagreements on the party’s stance on the empowerment policy, Malatsi says that all party leaders should rally behind the decision.

“All parties should work towards the alternative economic empowerment offer.”

The DA says that as it builds one South Africa for all, they will rely less on race as the inequality gap closes in the country.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)