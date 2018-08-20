DA again clarifies position on BEE
Earlier this month, some DA leaders made public their disagreement on the policy, with some claiming it was ditched.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has again tried to clarify its position on Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BEE).
It says its economic policy will focus on empowering black people, but it will rely less on race as a criteria. The party's national leaders met at its federal executive gathering at the weekend.
Earlier this month, some DA leaders made public their disagreement on the policy, with some claiming it was ditched.
The party says it unreservedly supports the goal of economically empowering black South Africans who are currently left out of the economy.
The party says that no policy can negate that race still remains a proxy for disadvantaged South Africans.
DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi explains: “Our alternative economic policy will be toward the goal of economically empowering black South Africans.”
Following public disagreements on the party’s stance on the empowerment policy, Malatsi says that all party leaders should rally behind the decision.
“All parties should work towards the alternative economic empowerment offer.”
The DA says that as it builds one South Africa for all, they will rely less on race as the inequality gap closes in the country.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Politics
-
DA's Msimanga vows to fight corruption if elected as Gauteng premier
-
SACP to focus on rooting out corruption in municipalities
-
DA announces Msimanga as its Gauteng Premier candidate for 2019
-
We are not racist, says new political party
-
EFF introduces bill to nationalise central bank
-
Msimanga honoured to be DA’s Gauteng premier candidate
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.