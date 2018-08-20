CT community pleads for more police after weekend murders
Six people were killed in Bishop Lavis and surrounding neighbourhoods on Saturday alone.
CAPE TOWN - Another Cape Town community is pleading for more police officers in the wake of a spate of murders.
Six people were killed in Bishop Lavis and surrounding neighbourhoods on Saturday alone.
In reaction to the murders, the forum met with the police station management on Sunday night.
The Bishop Lavis community policing forum chairperson Graham Lindhorst says that four people were gunned down in Bonteheuwel and two in Kalksteenfontein.
Lindhorst says the killings caused panic and fear in the community.
The forum subsequently met with the police to discuss existing prevention plans.
“What they told me was that these killings did not happen in the hotspot. They’ve closed the hotspot. That opened up other areas.”
Lindhorst adds that the police have now revised their plan.
Meanwhile, Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus Mckenzie insists the army should be brought in to support the police with efforts to stabilise the situation.
“It’s completely out of control. Police are not capable of dealing with the situation. They lack manpower and resources.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Jonas, Mentor set to give testimony during Zondo state capture inquiry
-
Lotto Results: Saturday 18 August 2018
-
Reports: Zuma asked if wants to give evidence in person at state capture inquiry
-
Civil society groups hope Zondo inquiry finds out how state was captured
-
N7 closed in both directions following fatal car accident
-
Mcebo Dlamini expects Ramaphosa response on #FeesMustFall student amnesty
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.