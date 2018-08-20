CT community pleads for more police after weekend murders

Six people were killed in Bishop Lavis and surrounding neighbourhoods on Saturday alone.

CAPE TOWN - Another Cape Town community is pleading for more police officers in the wake of a spate of murders.

In reaction to the murders, the forum met with the police station management on Sunday night.

The Bishop Lavis community policing forum chairperson Graham Lindhorst says that four people were gunned down in Bonteheuwel and two in Kalksteenfontein.

Lindhorst says the killings caused panic and fear in the community.

The forum subsequently met with the police to discuss existing prevention plans.

“What they told me was that these killings did not happen in the hotspot. They’ve closed the hotspot. That opened up other areas.”

Lindhorst adds that the police have now revised their plan.

Meanwhile, Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus Mckenzie insists the army should be brought in to support the police with efforts to stabilise the situation.

“It’s completely out of control. Police are not capable of dealing with the situation. They lack manpower and resources.”

