Crystal Palace host Liverpool in Monday night’s action
Both teams go into the game off first-round victories – Liverpool beating West Ham United 4-0 and Crystal Palace edging Fulham 1-0.
Roy Hodgson has a full squad at his disposal with Andros Townsend and Wilfred Zaha both eager to test Liverpool newcomer, Allison. Dejan Lovren has still not trained, however, Jurgen Klopp is hopeful of having Joel Matip in the squad.
The last time the teams met on a Monday evening back in 2014 – Liverpool fans look back at the day in sadness after letting a 3-0 lead slip. Palace have won their past three Premier League matches at Selhurst Park.
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah will be in the spotlight once again with many Liverpool fans hoping he delivers the goods once again. Naby Keita will need to keep his discipline intact in a match that is expected to be a physical one.
Kick-off is at 9 PM.
