Court denies Van Breda leave to appeal murder conviction, sentence

Van Breda was sentenced to three life sentences for killing his parents and brother, and 15 years for the attempted murder of his sister.

FILE: Henri van Breda appears in the Western Cape High Court on 21 May 2018 for judgment in his murder trial. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
FILE: Henri van Breda appears in the Western Cape High Court on 21 May 2018 for judgment in his murder trial. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Convicted murderer Henri van Breda’s application for leave to appeal his conviction and sentence has been denied.

Judge Siraj Desai handed down his ruling on Monday morning in the Western Cape High Court.

Van Breda was sentenced to three life sentences for killing his parents and brother, and 15 years for the attempted murder of his sister more than three years ago.

More to follow.

