Court denies Van Breda leave to appeal murder conviction, sentence

CAPE TOWN - Convicted murderer Henri van Breda’s application for leave to appeal his conviction and sentence has been denied.
Judge Siraj Desai handed down his ruling on Monday morning in the Western Cape High Court.
Van Breda was sentenced to three life sentences for killing his parents and brother, and 15 years for the attempted murder of his sister more than three years ago.
