Civil society groups hope Zondo inquiry finds out how state was captured
The commission has been tasked with unravelling the full extent of corruption at state organs.
JOHANNESBURG – Apart from ordinary South Africans, civil society groups will be keenly watching as the state capture inquiry unfolds.
The long-awaited state capture inquiry officially starts its work on Monday.
It is hoped that the process will drill to the heart of grand corruption. Wayne Duvenage, from Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse, says they’ll monitor proceedings closely.
“We cannot sweep this under the carpet. We do believe the commission and the work it has will have a positive impact on exposing what happened. Secondly, it will bring accountability and hopefully bring money back that’s been taken from the country.”
Corruption Watch's David Lewis says he wants to see the probe offer assurances that corruption on such a scale won't be allowed again.
“We’re still uncertain as to how the Zondo Commission intends on setting its terms of reference. We would very much like to see it look into how the state was captured.”
Among those to testify at the inquiry are former deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas, former ANC member Vytjie Mentor and ex-government spokesperson Themba Maseko.
The commission has been tasked with unravelling the full extent of corruption at state organs and allegations that Jacob Zuma used his position to secure deals for the Guptas and his son Duduzane in return for money.
Jonas and Mentor were among the first senior government officials to blow the whistle on state capture claims. They claim they were offered ministerial positions by the Gupta family.
The Sunday Times reported that Zuma has been asked to give evidence in person at the inquiry about the alleged corrupt relationship with members of the controversial family.
Section 27s Director Mark Heywood says that his organisation will also present evidence at the inquiry.
“On a daily basis we’re still dealing with the consequences the looting of the state and health services and basic education and many other areas of life.
“And the problem is that the people involved have managed, up to now, relative impunity. We need the full details to come out.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Jonas, Mentor set to give testimony during Zondo state capture inquiry
-
Lotto Results: Saturday 18 August 2018
-
Reports: Zuma asked if wants to give evidence in person at state capture inquiry
-
Mcebo Dlamini expects Ramaphosa response on #FeesMustFall student amnesty
-
N7 closed in both directions following fatal car accident
-
CT community pleads for more police after weekend murders
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.