Banyana Banyana duo sign with Australian club Canberra United
Canberra United coach Heather Garriock said Refiloe Jane and striker Rhoda Mulaud have impressed her in their short time in Canberra.
JOHANNESBURG - The Banyana Banyana duo of Refiloe Jane and striker Rhoda Mulaudzi have signed for Australian side Canberra United, becoming the first South African players to play in Australia.
Jane (26) represented Banyana at both the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games and captained South Africa in last year’s Cosafa Cup success. Mulaudzi is a 28-year-old striker form Mamelodi Sundowns.
“In their short time here in Canberra, Fifi and Rhoda have been very impressive. It was hard for them to get here, and then to come into a different environment and play. But they have done very well to adapt and really stood out to me.'"
Garriock added: “Fifi’s technical ability in midfield is simply outstanding, and in Rhoda I can see the pace and aggression that I’m looking for up front.”
SIGNINGS |— Canberra United (@CanberraUnited) August 20, 2018
We have signed South African stars @fifinhojane and Rhoda Mulaudzi for Season 11 of the @WLeague. #WLeague
Read 👇👇 https://t.co/4FiV2Qvgeo
Banyana Banyana duo of Refiloe Jane and striker Rhoda Mulaudzi have signed for Australian side Canberra United, becoming the first South African players to play in Australia.— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) August 20, 2018
WELL DONE GIRLS!! pic.twitter.com/GdP0Fc5jHT
