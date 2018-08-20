Average WC dam levels at 53.3%
The dams filling the City of Cape Town are standing at about 60% this week.
CAPE TOWN - The average Western Cape dam level has reached 53.3%.
Local government Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell says recent rain has contributed.
He says the province’s biggest dams are still not filling up as fast as was hoped.
Spokesperson James Brent-Styan said: “Last year at this time [level stood at] 31%. The dams filling the City of Cape Town are standing at about 60% this week, which is a number that’s good to see.
"Also about double what it was last year at this time. However, we remain concerned about the situation in the Gourits River catchment area, which includes municipalities like Oudtshoorn.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
