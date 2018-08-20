At least six dead in NE Nigeria after Boko Haram attack
Boko Haram militants arrived in trucks at Mairari village, 10 kilometres from the garrison town of Monguno in Borno state, on Saturday evening, firing guns and rocket-propelled grenades.
KANO, Nigeria - At least six people were killed when Boko Haram jihadists raided a village in northeast Nigeria, burning houses and looting food supplies, a local militia leader and residents said on Sunday.
Boko Haram militants arrived in trucks at Mairari village, 10 kilometres (six miles) from the garrison town of Monguno in Borno state, on Saturday evening, firing guns and rocket-propelled grenades.
"In the confusion, the Boko Haram gunmen seized six men and slaughtered them," militia leader Babakura Kolo told AFP from the state capital of Maiduguri.
"The bodies of the six victims were found this morning (Sunday) when residents returned to the burnt village," Kolo said.
A village resident, Aisami Grema, gave a similar death toll, adding that police stationed in the village did not fight the Islamists.
"The police made no attempt to engage the Boko Haram fighters," Grema said.
The militants ransacked the village for two hours before leaving, said another resident Masida Umar.
On Friday, four farmers were killed when Boko Haram raided crop fields near Maiduguri.
The attacks on civilians come after the Islamists have launched a series of assaults against Nigerian troops, putting pressure on President Muhammadu Buhari's government to tackle insecurity in Africa's most populous country ahead of general elections in February.
Popular in Africa
-
Report: Robert Mugabe will be allowed to have only one farm
-
President Buhari returns to Nigeria after two-week leave
-
'Kofi Annan’s legacy will never be forgotten'
-
Mpofu, Ngcukaitobi arrive in Zim for MDC Alliance election challenge
-
AngloGold swings back into H1 profit, Obuasi mine reboot on track
-
Zim electoral chief denies being in relationship with presidential candidate
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.