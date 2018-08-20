Asia Argento accused of sexually assaulting young actor

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
Go

Asia Argento accused of sexually assaulting young actor

Italian actress Argento (42) recently settled a complaint filed against her by a young actor and musician who said she sexually assaulted him when she was 37.

Italian actress Asia Argento. Picture: @asiaargento/Instagram.
Italian actress Asia Argento. Picture: @asiaargento/Instagram.
2 hours ago

NEW YORK - One of the most prominent activists of the Me Too movement against sexual harassment is facing backlash after it's been revealed that she herself was accused of sexual assault.

Italian actress Asia Argento (42) recently settled a complaint filed against her by a young actor and musician who said she sexually assaulted him when she was 37.

The New York Times reports it has documents that show Argento settled the notice of intent to sue filed by Jimmy Bennett, who is now 22 and had played her son in a movie, for $380,000 shortly after Argento said last year in October that movie mogul Harvey Weinstein raped her.

Rose McGowan who has also been one of the most outspoken voices in the Me Too movement has distanced herself from Argento, following the revelation.

In a tweet, McGowan says her heart is broken, but that she will continue to do the work she's done on behalf of sexual assault victims.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA