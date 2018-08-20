Asia Argento accused of sexually assaulting young actor

Italian actress Argento (42) recently settled a complaint filed against her by a young actor and musician who said she sexually assaulted him when she was 37.

NEW YORK - One of the most prominent activists of the Me Too movement against sexual harassment is facing backlash after it's been revealed that she herself was accused of sexual assault.

Italian actress Asia Argento (42) recently settled a complaint filed against her by a young actor and musician who said she sexually assaulted him when she was 37.

The New York Times reports it has documents that show Argento settled the notice of intent to sue filed by Jimmy Bennett, who is now 22 and had played her son in a movie, for $380,000 shortly after Argento said last year in October that movie mogul Harvey Weinstein raped her.

Rose McGowan who has also been one of the most outspoken voices in the Me Too movement has distanced herself from Argento, following the revelation.

In a tweet, McGowan says her heart is broken, but that she will continue to do the work she's done on behalf of sexual assault victims.

I got to know Asia Argento ten months ago. Our commonality is the shared pain of being assaulted by Harvey Weinstein. My heart is broken. I will continue my work on behalf of victims everywhere. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) August 20, 2018

None of us know the truth of the situation and I’m sure more will be revealed. Be gentle. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) August 20, 2018

