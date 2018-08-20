Argentina call up four fresh faces for South Africa clash
Argentina have called four new faces into their squad for next weekend’s Rugby Championship match at home to South Africa.
The Pumas, who lost their opener 34-21 in Durban on Saturday, brought back Jeronimo de la Fuente after injury and called up backs Santiago Alvarez Fourcade and Santiago Carreras for the first time, the team announced via Twitter.
Uncapped hooker Facundo Bosch was also drafted in from his club side Agen in France.
The Argentines played the last two Rugby Championships without any European-based players but they have eased that self-imposed restriction this time in a bid to make themselves more competitive with the best of the southern hemisphere.
They play South Africa in Mendoza on Saturday.
