Ain’t no mountain too high: Botshabelo woman turns shack into beauty spa

Thaini Masakane has become an inspirational sensation on social media after posts of a shack she bought and turned into beauty spa went viral recently.

JOHANNESBURG - Starting a business from scratch with virtually nothing is no easy feat - just ask Free State-based entrepreneur, Thaini Masakane.

Masakane (28) has become an inspiration on social media after posts of a shack she bought and turned into beauty spa went viral recently.

Masakane, a qualified cosmetologist with a qualification from Bloemfontein's Motheo TVET College, has worked in cosmetology for over five years, gaining experience at spa retreats and wellness centres.

"Having to work in such places got me interested in doing such for my myself in my own township," Masakane says.

"The main thing that really inspired me to do this is because I love what I do and I enjoy it. Secondly, I felt like I have offered my services working for someone else for long enough and it is now time to gather all the experience I got from the industry and put it into my own business."

Services Masakane offers at her Victory Body and Nail Studio in Botshabelo township's M Section include manicures, pedicures, massages, waxing and facials. With the little she managed to gather for a start, she has made her little space into a comfortable, colour coordinated place where clients can enjoy the treatment.

Calls have been flooding in from across the country since people started sharing her post on Twitter and Facebook.

"The response I got blew my mind. I am still in awe and shocked. I am really humbled by the positive support I got from my community and even people outside Free State. I'm really humbled and honoured."

Business runs in the Masakane family. She was raised by her aunt who owned a poultry business and also sold

sweets, cakes and peanuts.

She started selling Tupperware when she was 19 and has always looked forward to starting her own business.

"I didn't let being an orphan destroy my dream. So I've always been business minded and with the help of my sister Dikeledi Taeli mentoring me, it was quite easy to run the business."

Vision and purpose are two things which keep her going, along with the following scripture from 1 Samuel 7: 12 - "Then Samuel took a stone and set it up between Mizpah and Shen. He named it Ebenezer, saying, 'Thus far the Lord has helped us'."

A BIGGER DREAM

"My ultimate dream is to see my business grow into an empire that will be able to create jobs for the jobless, to give young people hope that you can make it in life only if you set your mind to it," Masakane says.

She says her focus now is on growing her business, getting more training so she can equip herself more to be able to render quality services.