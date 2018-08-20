Deadline looms for 3 Transnet execs to give reasons to avoid suspension

CEO Siyabonga Gama, chief procurement officer Thamsanqa Jiyane and supply chain manager Lindiwe Mdletshe were last week served with suspension notices.

JOHANNESBURG - The three Transnet executives facing suspension have until the end of Monday to make written submissions as to why they shouldn’t be suspended.

This stems from a report regarding a locomotive tender deal which saw Gupta-linked companies score more than R5 billion in kickbacks.

At the time that the locomotives contracts were signed, Brian Molefe was group CEO of Transnet, Gama was the chief executive of Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) and Thamsanqa Jiyane was TFR’s chief procurement officer.

Investigations by various law firms revealed possible misconduct.

They found alleged contraventions of the Companies and Public Finance Management Acts.

Transnet says it’s concerned that the continued presence of the three employees given their seniority and influence may jeopardise the investigation.

The trio are expected to submit their written submissions today, and Transnet will then take a decision on whether to suspend them.

