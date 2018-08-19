Warmer temperatures expected in Gauteng tomorrow
Cloudy conditions are expected on Sunday with the possibility of light showers in some parts of Gauteng.
JOHANNESBUG - Gauteng residents can expect warmer temperatures on Monday after temperatures plummeted across the province over the weekend.
Forecaster Wayne Venter says conditions should be warmer on Monday.
“We expect some partly cloudy conditions during the afternoon [Sunday] and we are looking at a nice sunny afternoon. And then into Monday, temperatures will bounce back quite nicely.”
Gauteng Today 's Weather overview: 19.8.2018 pic.twitter.com/ubPAwvbFCZ— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 19, 2018
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
