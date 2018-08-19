Strong earthquake jolts Indonesian island of Lombok

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
Go

Strong earthquake jolts Indonesian island of Lombok

The US Geological Survey measured today's quake, which was centred in the northeast of the island, at magnitude 6.3 and a depth of 7 kilometres.

File: An Indonesian man examines the remains of houses, after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck, in Lombok on 29 July, 2018. Picture: AFP
File: An Indonesian man examines the remains of houses, after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck, in Lombok on 29 July, 2018. Picture: AFP
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – A strong earthquake has jolted the Indonesian island of Lombok as it tries to recover from a quake earlier this month that killed 460 people.

The US Geological Survey measured today's quake, which was centred in the northeast of the island, at magnitude 6.3 and a depth of 7 kilometres.

There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

A magnitude 7.0 quake earlier this month damaged tens of thousands of homes and displaced several hundred thousand people on Lombok.

Timeline

Popular in World

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA