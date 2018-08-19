Strong earthquake jolts Indonesian island of Lombok

The US Geological Survey measured today's quake, which was centred in the northeast of the island, at magnitude 6.3 and a depth of 7 kilometres.

JOHANNESBURG – A strong earthquake has jolted the Indonesian island of Lombok as it tries to recover from a quake earlier this month that killed 460 people.

There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

A magnitude 7.0 quake earlier this month damaged tens of thousands of homes and displaced several hundred thousand people on Lombok.