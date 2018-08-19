Springboks ditch six for Argentina Test
Out of the 35-man squad go backs Lwazi Mvovo, Jesse Kriel and Ross Cronje and forwards Marvin Orie, Jean-Luc du Preez, and Sikhumbuzo Notshe.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus has ditched six of his original Rugby Championship squad for a second-round match against Argentina in Mendoza this Saturday.
A seventh absentee is flanker Cyle Brink, who had knee surgery last week and will be out of action for an undisclosed period.
The Springboks did not impress for much of a 34-21 victory over the Pumas in Durban this weekend and Erasmus has promised "four or five changes" for the reverse fixture.
Squad
Forwards (16)
Eben Etzebeth, Steven Kitshoff, Siya Kolisi (capt), Wilco Louw, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Pieter-Steph du Toit (all Western Stormers), Malcolm Marx, Franco Mostert, Warren Whiteley (all Golden Lions), Akker van der Merwe, Tendai Mtawarira, Thomas du Toit (all Coastal Sharks), RG Snyman, Marco van Staden (both Northern Bulls), Francois Louw (Bath/ENG)
Backs (12)
Lukhanyo Am, Andre Esterhuizen, Makazole Mapimpi (all Sharks), Aphiwe Dyantyi, Elton Janjies, Lionel Mapoe (all Lions), Embrose Papier, Handre Pollard, Ivan van Zyl (all Bulls), Faf de Klerk (Sale Sharks/ENG), Willie le Roux (Wasps/ENG), Damian Willemse (Stormers)
