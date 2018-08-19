SACP to focus on rooting out corruption in municipalities
The party was briefing the media following its central committee meeting this weekend.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) says it will be focusing its attention on issues facing local government.
The SACP was briefing the media following its central committee meeting this weekend.
Its general secretary, Blade Nzimande explains their focal objectives.
“Amongst other things, we will continue to expose corruption and bureaucratic indifference in local government.”
The party says it supports the commission of inquiry into state capture set to begin on Monday.
Nzimande has thanked those who've taken a stand against corruption.
“The central committee expressed appreciation for the work of those ministers, senior government administrators and whistle-blowers now being undertaken to root out the cancer of corruption.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
