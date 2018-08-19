Reports: Zuma asked if wants to give evidence in person at state capture inquiry

The Sunday Times is reporting that Zondo has written to Zuma, asking him to say whether he used information he came across as head of state to enrich himself and the Guptas.

JOHANNESBURG – Former president Jacob Zuma has been asked whether he wants to give evidence in person at the state capture inquiry, to answer questions about his alleged involvement with the Guptas.

The inquiry chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo will get underway in Johannesburg tomorrow morning.

Zuma is accused of facilitating deals for the Guptas during his tenure as head of state.

The former president has always maintained that he never used his friendship with the Guptas to enrich himself.

If he agrees to testify it will be the first time he answers questions regarding state capture under oath.

It’s being reported that Zuma might call witnesses to testify in his favour and also then have an opportunity to cross-examine witnesses who implicated him in state capture.

Other political figures who will be called to testify are African National Congress Member of Parliament Vytjie Mentor, former Government Communication head Themba Maseko and Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas.

In 2016, Jonas accused Ajay Gupta of offering him a job as finance minister to replace Nhlanhla Nene.

Last year, Jonas warned against being distracted from the issue of state capture by those creating false enemies.

Jonas said strong institutions provide an immune system against corruption.

“Many of the necessary ingredients are well established in our context: a free and critical media and a strong judiciary.”

He urged citizens to remain vigilant.

“Here we must expose those who are cunningly conjuring up a false enemy to build populous support and distract attention away from their own shenanigans, and I think we must welcome what has happened to Bell Pottinger.”

Jonas said only through proper state administration can South Africa’s democratic benefits be realised.