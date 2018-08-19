R100k reward offered to catch WC cop killers
The two off-duty constables were killed in separate incidents in Delft and Khayelitsha on Friday.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Community Safety department has offered a R100, 000 reward for information that will result in the arrest and conviction of two cop killers.
The two off-duty constables were killed in separate incidents in Delft and Khayelitsha on Friday.
Both officers were robbed of their firearms.
The department has condemned the attacks saying it cannot be tolerated.
MEC Dan Plato says the murder of police officers for seemingly no other reason than to obtain their firearms are disgusting acts of criminality.
Plato's spokesperson Ewald Botha said: “The Department of Community Safety still has a R100, 000 reward available for anyone with information that will result in the arrest and successful conviction of cop killers in the Western Cape.”
The South African Police Service says no arrests have yet been made and the Hawks are investigating the matter.
The Minister of Police has also issued a 72-hour action plan to find those responsible for killing two of their own.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
