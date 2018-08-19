ProKid to be laid to rest at Westpark Cemetery today

ProKid will have a final send-off at the Heroes Acre at the Westpark Cemetery where many other renowned musicians have been late to rest including Robbie Malinga and Mandoza.

JOHANNESBURG – Linda ProKid Mkhize will be laid to rest at the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg this morning.

The 37-year-old hip-hop star died after suffering a seizure last week.

He is known for hit songs such as Woz'uzobabona, Sekele and Wild West Through.

According to the post-mortem report disclosed by the musician's family, ProKid died of pancreatic bleeding shortly after he complained of stomach pains.

The Gauteng government has committed to assist the family to give ProKid a fitting send-off.

Fans and colleagues celebrated the artists life during a memorial service at bassline in Newtown on Thursday with performances by AKA, Kwesta and other prominent artists.

ProKid’s funeral service is expected to get underway at the University of Johannesburg’ Soweto campus at around 8 am this morning after which mourners will make their way to the cemetery to say their final goodbyes.