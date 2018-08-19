ProKid to be laid to rest at Westpark Cemetery today

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
Go

ProKid to be laid to rest at Westpark Cemetery today

ProKid will have a final send-off at the Heroes Acre at the Westpark Cemetery where many other renowned musicians have been late to rest including Robbie Malinga and Mandoza.

A video screengrab of the late ProKid.
A video screengrab of the late ProKid.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Linda ProKid Mkhize will be laid to rest at the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg this morning.

The 37-year-old hip-hop star died after suffering a seizure last week.

He is known for hit songs such as Woz'uzobabona, Sekele and Wild West Through.

ProKid will have a final send-off at the Heroes Acre at the Westpark Cemetery where many other renowned musicians have been late to rest including Robbie Malinga and Mandoza.

According to the post-mortem report disclosed by the musician's family, ProKid died of pancreatic bleeding shortly after he complained of stomach pains.

The Gauteng government has committed to assist the family to give ProKid a fitting send-off.

Fans and colleagues celebrated the artists life during a memorial service at bassline in Newtown on Thursday with performances by AKA, Kwesta and other prominent artists.

ProKid’s funeral service is expected to get underway at the University of Johannesburg’ Soweto campus at around 8 am this morning after which mourners will make their way to the cemetery to say their final goodbyes.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA