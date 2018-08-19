ProKid's widow: I've never met anyone with such grace and gratitude

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
Go

ProKid's widow: I've never met anyone with such grace and gratitude

Hundreds attended Mkhize's funeral service at the University of Johannesburg’s Soweto campus.

Linda Mkhize, better known as ProKid, has passed away. Picture: Facebook
Linda Mkhize, better known as ProKid, has passed away. Picture: Facebook
54 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Friends and family of Linda ‘ProKid’ Mkhize have paid tribute to the late rapper as he's being laid to rest on Sunday.

Hundreds attended Mkhize's funeral service at the University of Johannesburg’s Soweto campus.

The 37-year-old rapper will be buried at the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg.

His wife, Ayanda, shared some the memories she had with Mkhize.

“I’m thinking about all the Sunday afternoons we shared listening to sweet melodies of Teddy Pendergrass. Singing and dancing with stars on our faces, what I have now are those memories that I will hold. I have never met anyone with such grace and gratitude, you treated all who approached you with dignity.”

Pro kid died last week in Johannesburg after a sever seizure.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA