ProKid's widow: I've never met anyone with such grace and gratitude
Hundreds attended Mkhize's funeral service at the University of Johannesburg’s Soweto campus.
JOHANNESBURG - Friends and family of Linda ‘ProKid’ Mkhize have paid tribute to the late rapper as he's being laid to rest on Sunday.
The 37-year-old rapper will be buried at the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg.
His wife, Ayanda, shared some the memories she had with Mkhize.
“I’m thinking about all the Sunday afternoons we shared listening to sweet melodies of Teddy Pendergrass. Singing and dancing with stars on our faces, what I have now are those memories that I will hold. I have never met anyone with such grace and gratitude, you treated all who approached you with dignity.”
Pro kid died last week in Johannesburg after a sever seizure.
