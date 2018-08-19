ProKid described as a true family man who loved his mom
His brother Sandile Mkhize says he promised ProKid that he will continue where he left off.
JOHANNESBURG – The late Linda ProKid Mkhize has been described as a man who took care of his family especially his mother.
The 37-year-old rapper's funeral service is underway at the University of Johannesburg in Soweto campus.
Mkhize will be laid to rest at the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg today.
“After I got a call, all I could do to tell Linda that I’ll take over from the visions he had, managing this as much as I can. I’m with Linda.”
ProKid died last week in Johannesburg after a sever seizure.
#ProKidfuneral A handful of mourners have started arriving at the UJ's Soweto Campus where Prokid's funeral service will be held. #RIPProkid pic.twitter.com/LQwt1nwCGf— David Grootman (@David_Grootman) August 19, 2018
Today you will be laid to rest, may the Lord forgive you for all that you did and accept you into your new life. #DankieSan #RIPProkid #ProkidFuneral pic.twitter.com/fDZy19LGmh— Malume Simz (@SimphiweMavuso) August 18, 2018
