ProKid described a true family man, loved his mom

His brother Sandile Mkhize says he promised ProKid that he will continue where he left off.

JOHANNESBURG – The late Linda ProKid Mkhize has been described as a man who took care of his family especially his mother.

The 37-year-old rapper's funeral service is underway at the University of Johannesburg in Soweto campus.

Mkhize will be laid to rest at the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg today.

“After I got a call, all I could do to tell Linda that I’ll take over from the visions he had, managing this as much as I can. I’m with Linda.”

ProKid died last week in Johannesburg after a sever seizure.

#ProKidfuneral A handful of mourners have started arriving at the UJ's Soweto Campus where Prokid's funeral service will be held. #RIPProkid pic.twitter.com/LQwt1nwCGf — David Grootman (@David_Grootman) August 19, 2018