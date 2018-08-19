Popular Topics
Go

ProKid described a true family man, loved his mom

His brother Sandile Mkhize says he promised ProKid that he will continue where he left off.

South African artists on stage at ProKid’s memorial service held in Newtown on 16 August 2018. Picture Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
South African artists on stage at ProKid's memorial service held in Newtown on 16 August 2018. Picture Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
7 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The late Linda ProKid Mkhize has been described as a man who took care of his family especially his mother.

The 37-year-old rapper's funeral service is underway at the University of Johannesburg in Soweto campus.

Mkhize will be laid to rest at the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg today.

His brother Sandile Mkhize says he promised ProKid that he will continue where he left off.

“After I got a call, all I could do to tell Linda that I’ll take over from the visions he had, managing this as much as I can. I’m with Linda.”

ProKid died last week in Johannesburg after a sever seizure.

