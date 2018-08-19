President Buhari returns to Nigeria after two-week leave
Presidency spokesmen have declined to say whether or not Buhari had any medical appointments during his absence.
ABUJA - Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari returned to the country on Saturday evening after two weeks of leave in Britain, according to the presidency’s official Twitter account, which on Sunday shared pictures of the leader disembarking from his plane.
PHOTOS: President @MBuhari returns to Abuja after 10-working-day holiday; Saturday, 18th August 2018. pic.twitter.com/O1zC12DurM— Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) August 19, 2018
A presidential aide had said on Saturday that the Nigerian leader would return, easing concerns over his health in the run-up to elections in early 2019.
Presidency spokesmen have declined to say whether or not Buhari had any medical appointments during his absence.
After Buhari spent five months in Britain last year being treated for an undisclosed ailment, opposition critics said he was unfit for office and his administration was beset by inertia.
Buhari will be seeking a second term in February’s elections. Although the main opposition party has yet to select a candidate, the president’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has been beset by a series of high-profile defections.
Popular in Africa
-
[OPINION] How the Orthodox Church in Ethiopia can play a role in reconciliation
-
Gold worth nearly R15m goes missing from Zim police station
-
Ghana declares week of mourning after death of Annan
-
Kofi Annan was a diplomat extraordinaire, says Ramaphosa
-
[INFOGRAPHIC] UN Secretary-Generals since 1946
-
‘Kofi Annan will be remembered for his dream of creating a better Africa’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.