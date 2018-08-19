PPA expresses concern about abduction of pupils in Cape Town
Over the past few weeks, at least three children have been abducted while walking to and from school in Zonnebloem and Rylands.
CAPE TOWN – The Progressive Principals Association has expressed its concern about the abduction of school pupils in Cape Town.
The latest incident involved a 12-year-old where an alleged attempted abduction occurred outside Habibia Primary school this week.
Two pupils aged 11 and 18 were allegedly drugged and abducted in the span of two weeks in Zonnebloem.
The Rylands incident occurred outside the school premises.
Police say the pupil was approached by three men but she managed to avoid being taken away when she started shouting for help.
The Progressive Principals Association's Ruschda O'Shea says, these incidents are shocking and says a collective approach is needed to address the problem which includes the involvement of police, government and the community.
Lobby group, Equal Education shares the same sentiment saying that pupil safety is not only the responsibility of the Education Department but also that of the police and other law enforcement agencies.
