N7 closed in both directions following fatal car accident
Local
Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa says three people lost their lives and another two sustained minor injuries.
CAPE TOWN – The N7 has been closed in both directions at Rondeberg Head after three people died in a car crash.
The trio was killed in the head-on collision early this morning.
One person escaped with serious injuries.
Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa says another two sustained minor injuries.
“We’ve got traffic officers redirecting traffic onto alternative routes. So, please when you’re on the N7 be patient and we will reopen the road as soon as possible.”
