Msimanga honoured to be DA’s Gauteng premier candidate
The official opposition took the decision to back Msimanga at its federal executive meeting this weekend.
JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga says it's a privilege and an honour to stand as the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s premier candidate in Gauteng.
The official opposition took the decision to back Msimanga at its federal executive meeting this weekend.
The DA has called on its structures and supporters in Gauteng to stand behind Msimanga so that the party can govern the province next year.
Msimanga says he feels honoured to be appointed as premier candidate.
“I’m proud to be called and to know that I was born in the same province here. It is the powerhouse of South Africa; it is a great province with great potential to be a thriving centre of economic growth and prosperity.”
He says the party will stand with the people of Gauteng to build one province for all.
Msimanga says the party has proven that it can govern as seen in the three metros it already runs.
#DA Msimanga has been selected following what the party calls "a competitive and rigorous selection process."— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 19, 2018
#DA says Msimanga has been a DA member for 14 years, working his way up in the party by consistently proving his commitment to the DA’s values, and vision for a united, non-racial and prosperous South Africa.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 19, 2018
#DA says Msimanga (38) is a man of the Gauteng soil, having grown up and attended school in Atteridgeville, a township in the west of Pretoria.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 19, 2018
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Politics
-
DA expresses confidence in Msimanga to help win Gauteng
-
DA announces Msimanga as its Gauteng Premier candidate for 2019
-
SACP to focus on rooting out corruption in municipalities
-
EFF introduces bill to nationalise central bank
-
Ramaphosa must 'reprimand' Cele over protection of whistle blowers
-
[OPINION] How the Orthodox Church in Ethiopia can play a role in reconciliation
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.