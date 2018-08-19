Msimanga honoured to be DA’s Gauteng premier candidate

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
Go

Msimanga honoured to be DA’s Gauteng premier candidate

The official opposition took the decision to back Msimanga at its federal executive meeting this weekend.

The DA’s federal executive has selected Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga as its premier candidate in Gauteng. Picture: Twitter/ @SollyMsimanga.
The DA’s federal executive has selected Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga as its premier candidate in Gauteng. Picture: Twitter/ @SollyMsimanga.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga says it's a privilege and an honour to stand as the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s premier candidate in Gauteng.

The official opposition took the decision to back Msimanga at its federal executive meeting this weekend.

The DA has called on its structures and supporters in Gauteng to stand behind Msimanga so that the party can govern the province next year.

Msimanga says he feels honoured to be appointed as premier candidate.

“I’m proud to be called and to know that I was born in the same province here. It is the powerhouse of South Africa; it is a great province with great potential to be a thriving centre of economic growth and prosperity.”

He says the party will stand with the people of Gauteng to build one province for all.

Msimanga says the party has proven that it can govern as seen in the three metros it already runs.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA