Msimanga honoured to be DA’s Gauteng premier candidate

The official opposition took the decision to back Msimanga at its federal executive meeting this weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga says it's a privilege and an honour to stand as the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s premier candidate in Gauteng.

The official opposition took the decision to back Msimanga at its federal executive meeting this weekend.

The DA has called on its structures and supporters in Gauteng to stand behind Msimanga so that the party can govern the province next year.

Msimanga says he feels honoured to be appointed as premier candidate.

“I’m proud to be called and to know that I was born in the same province here. It is the powerhouse of South Africa; it is a great province with great potential to be a thriving centre of economic growth and prosperity.”

He says the party will stand with the people of Gauteng to build one province for all.

Msimanga says the party has proven that it can govern as seen in the three metros it already runs.

#DA Msimanga has been selected following what the party calls "a competitive and rigorous selection process." — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 19, 2018

#DA says Msimanga has been a DA member for 14 years, working his way up in the party by consistently proving his commitment to the DA’s values, and vision for a united, non-racial and prosperous South Africa. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 19, 2018

#DA says Msimanga (38) is a man of the Gauteng soil, having grown up and attended school in Atteridgeville, a township in the west of Pretoria. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 19, 2018

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)