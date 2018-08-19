Magnitude 8.2 quake strikes in the Pacific, no damage reported on Fiji
The US Tsunami Warning Center also said the quake was too deep to cause a tsunami.
LONDON – A massive quake of magnitude 8.2 struck in the Pacific Ocean close to Fiji and Tonga on Sunday but it was so deep that it did not cause any damage, authorities in Fiji said.
The US Tsunami Warning Center also said the quake was too deep to cause a tsunami.
The quake’s depth at 560 km would have dampened the shaking at the surface.
The director of Fiji’s Mineral Resources Department, which runs the country’s seismology unit, told Reuters on Sunday the earthquake was widely felt, but there were no reports of damage.
“We are monitoring the situation and some places felt it, but it was a very deep earthquake,” Director Apete Soro said by telephone.
The quake was initially reported as a magnitude 8.0 and then upgraded to 8.2, a magnitude that could cause tremendous damage had it not been so deep.
“I would not expect any damage. People will feel it but it’s so deep that I would not expect any damage,” USGS geophysicist Jana Pursley said by telephone.
The epicenter was located 270 km east of Levuka in Fiji and 443 km west of Neiafu in Tonga.
Hotel staff in Neiafu told Reuters by telephone that they did feel the earthquake, but it did not cause any damage.
The area is located on the earthquake-prone Ring of Fire.
Popular in World
-
Former UN chief Kofi Annan dies at 80
-
Promises, promises, Imran Khan raises Pakistani hopes sky high
-
What role did credit ratings play in the 2008 crisis?
-
Crop-munching armyworm could threaten millions of farmers in Asia
-
Militia threat hampers Ebola fight in Congo as disease kills 44
-
Iran to unveil new fighter jet, develop missiles: minister
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.