Mabuza: There's no place for lawlessness in our society
Mabuza says those who are vulnerable should be protected by both the law and society.
JOHANNESBURG – Deputy President David Mabuza says South Africans need to work towards removing social ills-especially in fighting gender based violence.
He was speaking at the national prayer day event in Ellis Park on Saturday where he also urged law enforcement agencies to not spare those who kill, torture or hurt women and children.
“We’re not going to allow a lawlessness society. Those who continue to kill, they don’t belong here, they belong in prison. We heard your voices, we’ve heard you.”
