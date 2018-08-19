Kevin Hart: My wife gets prettier with age
Hart says his wife is getting more beautiful "with time".
NEW YORK – Kevin Hart says his wife Eniko Parrish is getting more beautiful "with time", as he marks her 34th birthday on social media.
The 39-year-old actor married Eniko Parrish - with whom he has eight-month-old son Kenzo Kash - in 2016, and in honour of her 34th birthday on Saturday, he took to Instagram to let his followers know that she is only getting prettier as time goes on.
Posting a picture of Eniko wearing a short gold glittery dress, the Night School star wrote: "Happy B Day to this Bad mamma Jamma that I get to call my WIFE...Love u to death. You only get better with time. #Harts (sic)"
The heartwarming post comes almost one week after the couple celebrated their two year wedding anniversary with sweet tributes on social media.
Kevin - who also has Heaven, 13, and Hendrix, 10, with his ex-wife Torrei Hart - posted a black and white professional snap from their wedding day and captioned it: "What's understood doesn't need to be said....You get me & I get you....I'm glad we GOT each other!!!! Love u to the moon & back. Happy anniversary @enikohart #Harts (sic)"
Eniko, meanwhile, posted a professionally shot video of the couple's first dance at their big day, featuring Alicia Keys, who provided the music with a soulful rendition of her hit single 'If I Ain't Got You'.
She wrote alongside it: "8.13.16
"Happy Anniversary my love!
"It's only been 2 yrs so far and it already feels like a lifetime with you. Cheers to another year of love, light, & laughter as the HARTS! @kevinhart4real (sic)"
Despite being as loved up as ever, Kevin recently admitted he doesn't think he and Eniko will be having a second child together, as becoming a father for the fourth time might make his home too "loud".
When asked if he was going to have another kid, he said: "I don't know, man ... having three is amazing, four becomes complicated - it's tough to get out the house now ... the house got loud."
Popular in Lifestyle
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 17 August 2018
-
ProKid described a true family man, loved his mom
-
ProKid to be laid to rest at Westpark Cemetery today
-
Harry Judd: 'Parenting is tough'
-
Nicki Minaj: Beyoncé called me a professional
-
Nick Jonas confirms engagement to Priyanka Chopra with sweet 'Mrs Jonas' snap
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.